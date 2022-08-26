Apara Haberler Bakan Nebati'den The Economist'e: Bizi izlemeye devam edin
Bakan Nebati'den The Economist'e: Bizi izlemeye devam edin

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nureddin Nebati Twitter hesabından The Economist dergisi için yaptığı açıklamada, "İma ettiğiniz gibi ters giden bir şey yok. Bu çok açık. Cevap basit: Türkiye Ekonomi Modeli. Enflasyon belini kırdığımızda hedeflerimize ulaşmamıza engel hiçbir engel kalmayacak. Bizi izlemeye devam edin!" dedi.

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nureddin Nebati, Twitter hesabından, The Economist dergisinin 19 Ağustos'ta Twitter üzerinden yaptığı Türkiye yorumuna ilişkin paylaşım yaptı.

