Bakan Nebati’den The Economist’e: Bizi izlemeye devam edin

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nureddin Nebati Twitter hesabından The Economist dergisi için yaptığı açıklamada, "İma ettiğiniz gibi ters giden bir şey yok. Bu çok açık. Cevap basit: Türkiye Ekonomi Modeli. Enflasyonun belini kırdığımızda hedeflerimize ulaşmamıza engel hiçbir engel kalmayacak. Bizi izlemeye devam edin!" ifadelerinde bulundu.
Nothing topsy-turvy as you imply. It is very straightforward. The answer is simple: Türkiye Economy Model. There will be left no obstacle to prevent us from achieving our goals once we break the back of inflation. Stay tuned! @TheEconomist https://t.co/xg4l1e7GZ8— Dr.Nureddin NEBATİ🇹🇷 (@NureddinNebati) August 26, 2022