Husiler dün Kızıldeniz’e 2 füze fırlattı

Giriş Tarihi: 3.1.2024 09:07

ABD Merkez Komutanlığı (CENTCOM) sosyal medya platformu X üzerinden yaptığı açıklamada, Yemen'li Husiler tarafından kontrol edilen bölgelerden 2 Ocak'ta Kızıldeniz'in güneyine iki gemisavar balistik füze atıldığını bildirdi.

ABD'ye göre Husiler Kızıldeniz'deki ticari gemileri hedef aldı, ancak füzeleri gören gemilerin hiçbiri herhangi bir hasar bildirmedi.

CENTCOM, "Bu yasadışı eylemler düzinelerce masum denizcinin hayatını tehlikeye attı ve uluslararası ticaretin serbest akışını bozmaya devam ediyor" dedi.

